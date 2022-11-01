QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Lowered to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
QuantumScape Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 6.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 271,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
