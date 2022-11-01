Radicle Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00009895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $71.21 million and $26.94 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.