Radio Caca One Day Volume Reaches $7.98 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $90.09 million and $7.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.01614036 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006009 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.01827714 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

