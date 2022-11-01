Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Rally has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,514,285,616 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

