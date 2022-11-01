Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

