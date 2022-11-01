Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $34.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rambus by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rambus by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.