Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $32.32. Rambus shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5,357 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

