RAMP (RAMP) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $4,933.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

