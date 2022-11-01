Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,161 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.52. 133,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

