Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 89,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,028. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

