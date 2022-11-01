Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,863 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Realty Income worth $65,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

