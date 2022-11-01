Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $309.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $384.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $389.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $366.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.90. 1,142,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,318. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average of $318.10.

Get SBA Communications Co alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.