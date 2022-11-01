Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) recently:

10/27/2022 – Pilgrim’s Pride was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2022 – Pilgrim’s Pride had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Pilgrim’s Pride had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pilgrim’s Pride is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 4,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Get Pilgrim's Pride Co alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,148,829 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $26,983,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $21,335,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 724,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.