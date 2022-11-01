Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
