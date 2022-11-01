Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.14.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.