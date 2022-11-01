Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

