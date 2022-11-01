Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.82

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 300220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Renasant Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,746,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,313,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

