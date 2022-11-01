Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.82

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 300220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.
Renasant Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,746,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,313,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
See Also
