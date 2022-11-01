Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $795-805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.15-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.40.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,755. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $306.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

