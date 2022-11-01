Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS: DBOEY):

10/25/2022 – Deutsche Börse is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €197.70 ($201.73).

9/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 141,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

