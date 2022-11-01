Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS: DASTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82).

10/27/2022 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/21/2022 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/18/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,240. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

