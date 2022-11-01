Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €7.00 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €12.20 ($12.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €6.90 ($7.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €6.50 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €16.00 ($16.33) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/5/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €8.65 ($8.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/16/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €8.65 ($8.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/14/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($14.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/13/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/12/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €7.90 ($8.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR PSM traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €6.86 ($7.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,094,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a one year high of €15.55 ($15.87).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

