Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.
Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,843. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.39. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
