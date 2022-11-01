Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,843. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.39. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

See Also

Earnings History for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.