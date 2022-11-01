Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,455 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

