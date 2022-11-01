ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Reduced by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.12. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,761. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.75. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

