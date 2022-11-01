Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 595,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

