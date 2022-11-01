Reviewing Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) & Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Britvic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Britvic has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Primo Water pays out -311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Britvic and Primo Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $1.92 billion 1.13 $141.21 million N/A N/A Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.13 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -162.09

Britvic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primo Water.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Britvic and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 3 3 0 2.50 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Primo Water beats Britvic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Edge, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

