Rithm Capital (RITM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RITM opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

