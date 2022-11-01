Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group comprises 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. 729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

