Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. 1,403,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,522. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

