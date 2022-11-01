Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,737 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

