Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $351,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10,271.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 26,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

