Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.93.

AMT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

