Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,274. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $448.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.11.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

