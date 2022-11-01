Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 51,270 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Talos Energy comprises 0.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 28,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,424. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

