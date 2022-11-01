Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 554,953 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 10,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.