Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Western Financial worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Western Financial to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
First Western Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
MYFW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,475. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.
First Western Financial Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.