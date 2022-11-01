Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Western Financial worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $78,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,562,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $31,867.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,656 shares in the company, valued at $20,335,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $78,213.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,562,494.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $495,077. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

MYFW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,475. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

