Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $311,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.