Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $16.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

