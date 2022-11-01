Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.91.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

