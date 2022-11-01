Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 11.7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 113,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 252,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Royal Helium Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

