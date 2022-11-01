Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.22% of QuidelOrtho as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

