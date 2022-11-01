Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

