Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Steelcase by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.30 million, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.