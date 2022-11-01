Royce & Associates LP Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,098 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.19% of Concrete Pumping worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 669,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,699,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 114,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 496,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $362.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

