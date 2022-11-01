Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

