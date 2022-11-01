Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.52% of Axcelis Technologies worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

