Royce & Associates LP Sells 126,100 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.94% of A10 Networks worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $227,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $227,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $707,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $145,497.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,968 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

