Royce & Associates LP Sells 400 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.67% of StoneX Group worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $3,886,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

