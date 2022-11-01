RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,944. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

