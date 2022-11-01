RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $20,418.84 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $20,418.84 or 0.99939091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $27,276.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,431.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00268185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00118460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00731196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00560800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00233534 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,246 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,245.6344261 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 20,522.03868392 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48,018.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

