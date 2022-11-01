Ruffer LLP Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 258,090 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 2.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.15% of General Motors worth $70,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

